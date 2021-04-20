MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crowd marched in Minneapolis Monday, calling for the jury to convict Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd.

Others, like Minneapolis resident Teon Britton, headed to George Floyd Square to reflect.

“I always feel empowered [at George Floyd Square], always emotional,” Britton said. “I’m already feeling it right now, just the pain, the happiness, all these feelings.”

Britton has visited George Floyd Square many times, while it was Bishop Thomas Masters’ first time.

“I wanted to be a witness,” Masters said. “I wanted to feel what it’s like to be in the neighborhood, to talk to the locals.”

Masters is from West Palm Beach, Florida. He arrived Monday expecting, or at least hoping, to see a verdict come this week.

“I’m hoping that we don’t have a hung jury, because all it takes is one person to hang this up, and then we go back again,” Masters said.

The bishop says he feels confident in the prosecution’s case, but he — along with the hundreds of protesters who were downtown — isn’t assuming anything. Rev. Jesse Jackson was also there to share his thoughts on a verdict.

“Even if we win, it’s a relief, not victory,” Jackson said. “They’re still killing our people.”

Jackson also urged for peace.

“We’re nonviolent not because we’re scared, but because we’re wise,” he said.

Britton understands businesses being concerned about an acquittal, but he also believes Chauvin deserves to be guilty.

“I just know people are already boarding up and doing this and that, when there shouldn’t be like any cause to like feel anxious about the looting,” Britton said.

Masters says he’s praying for a swift and just verdict. He added he didn’t feel the defense made a strong closing argument.