YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — Authorities in Orange County said on Tuesday night that a 14-year-old girl with autism who had been missing for the past five days has been safely found.
Nya Jingles had last been seen leaving her home in Yorba Linda, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. She was initially considered to be a runaway, but on Tuesday, sheriff's officials said she was considered an at-risk missing person due to the amount of time she had been missing and additional information from the family.
The whereabouts of how and where she was located were not immediately disclosed, but authorities said the teen will be reunited with her family.