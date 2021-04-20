YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — Authorities in Orange County need the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl with autism who has been missing for the past five days.
Nya Jingles was last seen leaving her home in Yorba Linda, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. She was initially considered to be a runaway, but on Tuesday, sheriff's officials say she is now considered an at-risk missing person due to the amount of time she has been missing and additional information from the family.
UPDATE: Due to Nya's age, the amount of time she has been missing and additional information received from the family, Nya is now considered at-risk. She was last seen leaving her residence in Yorba Linda on April 15.
She is described as a 5-foot-9 Black girl, about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray Nike jacket, dark basketball shorts with white trim, and blue or white shoes.
Authorities say Nya is without needed medication.
Anyone with information about Nya or her whereabouts can call (714) 647-7000.