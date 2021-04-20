PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Regional rail service Metrolink is opening mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics at two train stations in Palmdale and Lancaster beginning Tuesday.
The two clinics — located at 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Dr. in Palmdale and 44812 Sierra Hwy. in Lancaster — will each be capable of administering up to 250 doses per day.
“As vaccine supply increases, partnerships with services such as Metrolink are critical for the county to achieve 80 percent vaccine coverage of people 16 and older within 12 weeks, which would dramatically change the trajectory of the pandemic here in Los Angeles County,” L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.
The vaccination clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Anyone 16 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. The clinics will be run by Remedia Care.
This comes after the L.A. County-run large-scale vaccine site at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia closed Sunday. It was replaced by two smaller locations which opened Monday at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita and the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center.
L.A. County was expected to receive a total of about 600,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week through both its city and county-run sites, as well as private providers such as pharmacies and health insurance companies.