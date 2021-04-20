LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport can now get a COVID-19 PCR test with results in less than an hour.
"We continue to see a strong demand for fast and accurate COVID-19 testing at LAX, which is helping passengers travel safely and opening up more destinations to them," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. "By adding a one-hour rapid PCR test, LAX once again is leading the way in airport innovation and guest service, and providing travelers with access to dependable and accurate rapid testing solutions that meet their timing needs."
The one-hour PCR tests cost $199 and can be found at the Tom Bradley International Terminal and at ticket counters C01-C05 on the Upper/Departures Level.
They will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Those traveling to Hawaii and international destinations are required to have a negative PCR test for travel.
Travelers can also get the $80 nasal-swab antigen tests from 9 a.m. to noon daily at Terminal 6 and Tom Bradley International Terminal, with results ready in 30-60 minutes.
The airport also offers $125 PCR tests at the Tom Bradley International Terminal and Terminal 2, with results ready in three to five hours.
Travelers will receive an itemized receipt of their tests to submit to their insurance providers for reimbursement if covered.
Appointments can be scheduled here.
