LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association is launching a monthlong virtual fitness fundraiser on Thursday to raise funds to support the Los Angeles Zoo and its species-saving work.

“Walk for the Wild” will begin on Earth Day and run until Endangered Species Day on May 21.

During that time, participants will take a virtual walk “around the world” to explore the global conservation impact of the L.A. Zoo and learn about efforts to save threatened species.

Participants “will be rewarded throughout the journey with digital fitness and fundraising badges, exclusive content, plus rewards based on fundraising level,” according to GLAZA, the nonprofit organization that supports the zoo and its conservation work.

“Because it’s easy for anyone to participate, Walk for the Wild encourages the entire Los Angeles community to engage in a lifelong philanthropic relationship with the L.A. Zoo’s wildlife conservation mission, from schoolchildren to grandparents. Whoever you are, you can save species from extinction and be a conservation hero,” said GLAZA President Tom Jacobson.

Participants of all abilities and ages are encouraged to participate in the activity of their choosing. They can choose to join individually or as a group.

Those interested can register at lazoo.org/walkforthewild.

Skechers, along with other donors, will make a $45 matching donation toward the personal fundraisers of the first 500 people who register on Earth Day.

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said the shoe company is “proud to inspire our community to get outside, get fit and Walk for the Wild to benefit the Los Angeles Zoo and threatened species.”

“The Los Angeles Zoo is one of our city’s most beloved destinations, and this inaugural event is a wonderful way to improve our health as we help animals around the globe,” he said.

