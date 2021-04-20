LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County officials have announced that they are working to address homelessness by reassessing strategies to fight the crisis.
On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors decided in a 4-1 vote, that they’ll reconsider the 47 strategies that drive the county’s response to the unhoused population.
RELATED: Garcetti Proposes Nearly $1B To Battle LA’s Homelessness Crisis
Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended the review, citing increased homelessness, and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl cast the lone dissenting vote, raising concerns about the possibility of taking away resources from initiatives in place to establish more housing.
The Board directed the L.A. County CEO to work with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, city governments and other officials on recommendations to improve the strategies that are in place.
The vote comes a day after City of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti held his State of the City Address, in which he discussed a nearly $1 billion plan to battle homelessness in the city.
Garcetti proposed a budgetary plan in the next fiscal year that would see nearly $1 billion go toward battling homelessness.
The 2020 Greater L.A. Homeless Count recorded 66,433 people living on the streets of L.A. County, a 12.7% increase from the previous year.