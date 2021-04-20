WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — Johnny Santos Moreno, a 23-year-old Costa Mesa Man, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attacking a transgender woman last month with his skateboard.
Moreno pleaded guilty to felony counts of violation of civil rights with violent injury and dissuading a victim by force and a misdemeanor count of assault. He was sentenced to six months in jail.
As part of the plea deal, a hate crime sentencing enhancement was dismissed and the assault count was downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor. Moreno was also placed on two years of formal probation.
Moreno, who has been in custody since March 11, hurled an anti-gay slur at the victim before repeatedly hitting her with a skateboard, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
A witness driving by saw the attack and called police. The D.A.'s Office said Moreno used the skateboard in an effort to dissuade the driver from reporting the crime.
