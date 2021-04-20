LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At Grand Park on Tuesday, a group called LA Future held a rally with clergy from all over the city where they waited for the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, the man accused of murdering George Floyd.

Organizers and supporters listened and watched on their phones as the Minneapolis jury returned a guilty verdict on all of the three counts Chauvin was charged with.

The group said they wanted to be at the park, in a centralized location, when the verdict came down to provide support for whatever the outcome might’ve been, and after the courts decision was made public, many of the attendees were pleased.

“When we heard guilty and then we heard guilty and then we heard guilty again, we just got excited because finally the process actually worked. It actually worked for us,” Pastor Charles Johnson, at Miracle Mile for Justice, told CBSLA’s Joy Benedict.

McCarthy Memorial Christian Church Pastor Eddie Anderson said that the first demand by activists has always been a guilty verdict and he hopes now police officers will realize that they’re not above the law and that Black folks are human.

“How many Black lives have to accumulate before we stop and really having these types of moments where we have to hope for something that’s very obvious, “City of Refuge Elder Joe Paul said.

All of the faith leaders at Tuesday’s rally agreed that the guilty verdict is just the beginning of a conversation that may, someday, lead to healing.