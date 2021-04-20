DUARTE (CBSLA) — The City of Duarte is partnering with Los Angeles County Public Health and Fulgent Genetics to host a free COVID-19 vaccination site at the Duarte Senior Center on April 25 and April 26.
The site will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has the capacity to distribute 600 Moderna vaccines.
“The City of Duarte is pleased to partner with L.A. County Public Health and Fulgent to bring the vaccine to Duarte,” said Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Finlay. “This effort is important to our community’s healing and recovery. We hope that every resident who wants the vaccine takes this chance to get it.”
The vaccination site will initially prioritize Duarte residents 18 years of age and older.
Individuals can schedule their appointment through Fulgent's booking system.
People are told to bring a photo ID and their appointment confirmation number with them on the day of their appointment.
“The vaccination rollout is an important tool to help Duarte and the community at large help stop the pandemic,“ said Parks and Recreation Director Manuel Enriquez. “The City of Duarte is honored to be a resource and encourages residents to register for a vaccination appointment if they are eligible and wish to be vaccinated.”
Residents in need of assistance booking their appointment should call the Duarte Parks and Recreation department at (626) 357-7931 for help.
“We’re approaching a turning point in the pandemic,” Mayor Pro Tem Finlay continued. “In these final steps, I encourage our community to do their part to make sure we all cross the finish line together.”