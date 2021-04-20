LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beverly Hills and Long Beach were both hit hard last summer by looters following the death of George Floyd, putting law enforcement on high alert ahead of the verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial.

In Beverly Hills, which was hit hard by looters last summer, some businesses were once again boarding up their windows and doors and K-rails were ready to block off streets.

“While we are hopeful for a peaceful time following the verdict, the Beverly Hills Police Department is well prepared and committed to protecting our city,” Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Dominick Rivetti said in a statement ahead of the verdicts.

But on Tuesday, a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

“I was really nervous, because if he didn’t get found guilty, I think it would have been pretty bad,” David Price, a shopper in Beverly Hills, said. “I mean, we saw how the Rodney King fiasco went, and I was hoping for nothing like that, but if that was the case, me and my sons, we would have gotten back in our car and started heading back home, because we knew it would get really ugly.”

But shoppers like Price were not the only ones breathing a sigh of relief following the verdicts with business owners telling CBS Los Angeles that they were happy to be open and serving customers.

And in Long Beach, where the Pike Outlets were heavily damaged during looting, shoppers were out and about.

“When they said guilty, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a big game changer,'” Leonard Bradley, an Inglewood resident, said. “It just feels like we finally got one. At least as a person of color and a Black person, I just feel like for a long time we’ve been kind of suppressed, especially in the justice system where we don’t really get a lot of good outcomes that go our way, so this one it felt like we finally got a good one today.”

The Long Beach Police Department said it had not received any information about any planned protests, but had declared a Stage 2 tactical alert as a precaution.