MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — A vote on the future of a parcel of oceanfront property along the sandy shores of Manhattan Beach is set for Tuesday.

The land, just north of the pier, was once owned by Willa and Charles Bruce, a young Black couple. Back in 1912, it opened at Bruce’s Lodge — the first resort on the west coast owned by and meant for Black Americans.

But, in a time of segregation, the business did not sit well in the predominantly white neighborhood and later the Ku Klux Klan.

In 1929, the city of Manhattan Beach took the land using eminent domain, and the property sat vacant for decades before eventually being given to the state and ultimately to Los Angeles County.

Now, Bruce’s Beach is home to the Los Angeles County Lifeguard Training Headquarters. But a push to return the property to the Bruce family came to a head 10 days ago when Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the county’s plan to do just that.

“Hopefully all of us here can begin to right a wrong that happened 100 years ago,” she said.

During that announcement, a family spokesperson said he hoped returning the land would help repair the damage his family has suffered.

“We want restoration of our land, restitution for the loss of enterprise and punitive damages,” Duane Shepherd, the family historian, said.

Once the plan is approved, the county will have 60 days to create a timeline for the land transfer and figure out whether or not the lifeguard station will have to move.

And while many details remain, county leaders see this as a chance to right a century-old wrong.

“I feel like the only thing we can do is to return it,” Hahn said.

Old contracts make the entire process even trickier. When the county acquired the property from the state, it came with restrictions on how ownership can and cannot be transferred.

There’s currently a bill in the California State Senate to remove the restrictions and allow the Bruce family to reclaim ownership of the land.