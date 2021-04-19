LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In his annual state of the city address Monday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to propose a budgetary plan in the next fiscal year that would see nearly $1 billion go towards battling the ongoing homeless crisis.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Garcetti’s budget recommendation for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year is set to include $791 million in new money to take on homelessness, with another $160 million of unspent money from the last fiscal year, leading to a grand total of $951 million.

Also Monday, L.A. County’s chief executive officer unveiled her recommended 2021-22 budget, which would allocate $426.7 million towards fighting homelessness. That budget will go before the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The urgency of addressing the Southland’s homeless crisis has been heightened by the struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March, dozens of people were arrested during protests against the removal of a large-scale homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake and the park’s indefinite closure to clean up an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Last week, residents in Reseda expressed their anger over a community of about 50 tiny homes which are being built in their neighborhood to house the homeless.

Earlier this month, an L.A. city councilman asked the city to examine whether it can install temporary housing for the homeless in several coastal communities, including Pacific Palisades and Venice. Nearly 15,000 people have signed a petition opposing the idea.

The 2020 Greater L.A. Homeless Count — which was conducted last January, prior to the pandemic — recorded 66,433 people living on the streets of L.A. County, a staggering 12.7% increase from the year before.

Garcetti’s speech begins at 5:15 p.m. and will air live on CBSNLA.