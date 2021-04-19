LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Attendees at this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony reportedly won’t be required to wear face coverings during the live telecast.
According to Variety, attendees won't have to wear face masks while cameras are rolling during the April 25 ceremony airing from its usual home, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, as well as a second location: Union Station.
Variety reported that the announcement was made Monday morning during a Zoom meeting with Academy of Motions Arts and Sciences reps and nominees, and studio and personal publicists.
"Because the ceremony … is being treated as a TV/film production, masks are not required for people on camera," Variety said an Academy rep explained.
Variety said that when attendees are not on camera, they will be asked to wear a face covering.
The Academy also revealed that audience capacity will be limited to 170 people, Variety said.
The Oscars are usually held in February but were pushed back two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.