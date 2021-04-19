LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Migrant children who will be temporarily housed at the Long Beach Convention Center are expected to arrive this week – and a new site has been set up so members of the community and local businesses can help support them.
The Long Beach City Council earlier this month approved a plan to house as many as 1,000 migrant children for up to three months until they can be reunited with family members or sponsors. Food, schooling, health care and mental healthcare will also be provided.
So after the plan was approved, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted a call for volunteers – and was stunned by the response.
"There's been overwhelming interest from our community to welcome and support the migrant children who will be coming to our city," Garcia said in a statement. "Long Beach will continue to demonstrate compassion to those in need, and our online portal will provide up-to-date information on ways community members can support these efforts.
The reunification effort and shelter is being arranged and funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Migrant Children Support Fund site, which was launched by the Long Beach Community Foundation, will focus welcoming the children and supporting them.
Monetary donations will be accepted on the site, or can be sent to Long Beach Community Foundation, 400 Oceangate, Suite 800, Long Beach, CA 90802. Check donations should include the phrase "Migrant Children Support Fund." The site is also inviting businesses and organizations offer their services in several areas, including education, recreation, entertainment, legal, language translation, and family reunification. Interested organizations should complete a form to be reviewed and considered by the Department of Health and Human Services.
People interested in volunteering can complete and submit a volunteer interest form, and anyone interested in becoming a Health and Human services sponsor can learn more at hhs.gov.