HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Hollywood’s iconic Musso & Frank Grill announced Monday it will reopen May 6 after a year-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With our reopening, we’re being very careful to ensure that our 100- plus years of tradition won’t change at all,” CFO/COO Mark Echeverria, a fourth-generation member of the family of owners said.

“For instance, our menu will remain as intact as possible — we want to keep all of our original offerings. Another tradition that will return is our focus on handcrafted cocktails, including our signature martinis — stirred, not shaken — James Bond got it wrong! While the bar will remain closed for walk-up service, our guests can still order their favorite beverages and cocktails to be enjoyed at their tables.”

The Hollywood hotspot will reopen with some changes in order to align with local health guidelines.

Valet drivers will instead guide customers to parking spaces instead of driving a customer’s car unless asked to do so.

Guests will be required to keep six feet apart and to wear masks at all times except when seated at dining tables.

As part of Los Angeles County’s orange tier reopening guidelines, the restaurant will operate at 50% of normal occupancy. Table spacing will also be enforced.

The restaurant’s team members will be checked for any COVID symptoms prior to arriving at the restaurant and will have their temperatures checked upon arrival.

“We have always taken pride in maintaining the integrity of the past while embracing what comes next, and as our community emerges from the pandemic, Musso’s is here to bring a slice of Hollywood history into the future,” Echeverria said.

During the pandemic, the restaurant launched an employee relief fund to help cover health insurance and other living expenses of its employees. Loyal patrons donated more than $100,000 to help the furloughed employees.

