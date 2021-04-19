LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District on Sunday reported that a Twitter account claiming to belong to Superintendent Austin Beutner is fake.
Among other things, the account uses inappropriate language to talk about sending children to student jail, and discusses parents who disagree with his policies.
On Sunday morning, LAUSD released a statement which read:
“Los Angeles Unified has been made aware that a fake Twitter account has been posted impersonating Superintendent Austin Beutner.
This fake account makes offensive, damaging and false statements that were never made by the superintendent. The statements are highly inflammatory and disparaging t the school reopening and community relief efforts by L.A. Unified during the pandemic.
Impersonating a public official is inappropriate and it is a crime. We have taken the necessary steps, including involving Twitter and the appropriate law enforcement agencies, to have the account taken down and to uncover the true identity of this impersonator.”
Last Tuesday, LAUSD reopened campuses for the first time in more than a year. 61 LAUSD elementary schools and 11 education centers reopened last week, and the remainder are reopening this week. LAUSD middle school and high schools will open their doors the week of April 26.