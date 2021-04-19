LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in La Mirada were shut down Monday after hundreds of gallons of corrosive acid spilled into lanes from a big rig crash.
The crash between a big rig and a sedan happened at about 10:15 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Valley View Avenue. Debris flew into the northbound lanes, and the CHP reported the semi was leaking fuel from the collision.
The truck's trailer was apparently carrying a load of corrosive acid. The crash caused the truck's diesel fuel tank to rupture, spilling about 60 gallons onto lanes. But according to the CHP, approximately 200 gallons of corrosive acid also spilled across three northbound lanes and one southbound lane.
Three southbound lanes were blocked, but all lanes on the northbound side were shut down. Northbound lanes were closed at Carmenita Road to the north, and traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Beach Boulevard. Vehicles stuck at Artesia are being turned around to exit on Artesia.
It’s not clear when the northbound lanes will reopen.