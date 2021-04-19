BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The City of Beverly Hills is preparing for potential protests and civil unrest ahead of the Derek Chauvin trial, which on Monday began closing arguments.
In the past year, Beverly Hills was the site of several Black Lives Matter and Trump supporter protests. After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, looting erupted on Rodeo Drive during protests and several of Beverly Hills’s designer shops and boutiques have since taken to boarding up their storefronts ahead of national events, like the 2020 Election, that could spark civil unrest.READ MORE: NASA Helicopter Lifts Off On Mars, Makes History With First Ever Flight On Another Planet
Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti says they are on full alert throughout its residential and business districts. Other law enforcement personnel and private security companies are also on hand to offer support and coordinate with Beverly Hills police.READ MORE: Paraglider Rescued After Crashing Into Mountainside Near Carpinteria
“While we are hopeful for a peaceful time following the verdict, the Beverly Hills Police Department is well prepared and committed to protecting our city,” Rivetti said in a statement.MORE NEWS: 14 Rescued After Boat Sinks Off Newport Harbor
Concrete K-rails have been placed throughout the city and along Rodeo Drive, and the city says some businesses are choosing to limit operations before and after the Chauvin verdict.