NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – More than a dozen people were rescued after a boat sank off Newport Harbor Sunday afternoon.
The incident was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when the 41-foot boat began to take on water about a half-mile to a mile outside the entrance Newport Harbor, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
OCSD Harbor Patrol responded and rescued 14 adults from the sinking boat. No one was hurt.
The sheriff’s department said the boat, a 1999 Carver Yacht, sunk in 108 feet of water.
There is no word on a cause. It’s unclear if the boat was carrying too many people for its size.