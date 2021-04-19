GET THE CBSLA APPLA news, weather, sports and 24/7 streaming from CBS2, KCAL9 and CBSN LA - just one click away!
CBSN Los Angeles
By CBSLA Staff
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – More than a dozen people were rescued after a boat sank off Newport Harbor Sunday afternoon.

A boat sinks outside Newport Harbor off Newport Beach, Calif., on April 18, 2021. (Courtesy video)

The incident was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when the 41-foot boat began to take on water about a half-mile to a mile outside the entrance Newport Harbor, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

OCSD Harbor Patrol responded and rescued 14 adults from the sinking boat. No one was hurt.

The sheriff’s department said the boat, a 1999 Carver Yacht, sunk in 108 feet of water.

There is no word on a cause. It’s unclear if the boat was carrying too many people for its size.