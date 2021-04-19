LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman and a 12-year-old girl were hurt in a shooting in a residential South Los Angeles neighborhood Sunday night.
The gunfire erupted at some kind of gathering just before 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of 74th Street, near Western Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, two suspects pulled up in a car, one got out and opened fire.
A 37-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were struck. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. They were not identified.
The gunman was believed to be shooting at rival gang members, police said. However, the two victims were not related to either gang.
The two suspects fled and remain on the loose.
Police could not confirm if a gathering or party was taking place before the suspect opened fire.