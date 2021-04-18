LENNOX (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death in Lennox Sunday and sheriff’s detectives were searching for his killer.
The shooting in the 10100 block of Inglewood Avenue was reported at 4:39 p.m., according to Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Jimenez said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. A motive for the killing was unknown and investigators have no suspect description.
Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.
