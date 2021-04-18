COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death Sunday in Compton and sheriff’s detectives were searching for the shooter.
The attack happened about 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez.
The man died at the scene, Jimenez said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
A motive for the shooting was unknown and a description of the shooter was not immediately available.
