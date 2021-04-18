As restrictions begin to lift, we’re shining the spotlight on Southern California getting back to business!

Highland Park Bowl has reopened after over a year of closure!

We sat down with owner, Dimitri Komarov at Highland Park Bowl, the oldest bowling alley in Los Angeles.

From HighlandParkBowl.com: Established in 1927, Highland Park Bowl originated during the midst of prohibition, and the building housed numerous doctors’ offices on the second floor, a pharmacy, music store, and recreation space. At this time, patrons obtained legal doctor’s notes for medicinal whiskey upstairs, then headed downstairs to fill the prescription at the pharmacy, which allowed permissible boozing and bowling. In 1933, the music store acquired a live music permit and fulfilled yet another spirited layer of culture into the destination. In 1966, Joseph “Mr. T” Teresa, an Italian immigrant, purchased the building and renamed it Mr. T’s Bowl. With a complete overhaul, he concealed the original design with dropped ceilings, wall coverings and layers of paint. Throughout the decades, the bowling component diminished and it evolved into a beloved music venue hosting local artists of various genres. After peeling away years of layers, 1933 Group exposed the original façade and interior, refurbished the lanes, and discovered a treasure trove of items, which were refurbished, repurposed, and put on display.

Reservations to dine can be made on Resy. Reservations to bowl can be made by calling (323) 257-2695.

Made in LA 2020: a version – Exhibition at the Hammer Museum and the Huntington

The exhibition runs APR 17–AUG 1, 2021

Postponed in June of 2020 due to the pandemic, this exhibition finally opens to the public at the Hammer Museum and the Huntington. Cocurators Myriam Ben Salah, Lauren Mackler and Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi chat with us about the exhibition and its support of the LA art community.

From hammer.ucla.edu: The fifth iteration of the Hammer’s acclaimed biennial bridges east and west with complimentary presentations at the Hammer and The Huntington. Works by 30 Los Angeles–based artists are presented at both institutions—two versions that make up the whole. The exhibition features new installations, videos, films, sculptures, performances, and paintings, many commissioned specifically for the exhibition.

Funded through the generosity of Los Angeles philanthropists and art collectors Jarl and Pamela Mohn, three awards totaling $150,000 will be given to artists in the exhibition: the Mohn Award, the Career Achievement Award—both of which are selected by a professional jury—and the Public Recognition Award, which is determined through votes cast by visitors to the exhibition. Visitors will be able to vote at both exhibition locations.

During the run of Made in L.A. 2020, members and visitors to the Hammer will receive passes granting free admission to The Huntington to view Made in L.A. 2020 in full.

Made in L.A. 2020 is organized by independent curators Myriam Ben Salah and Lauren Mackler, with the Hammer’s Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi, assistant curator of performance.

Details at https://hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2021/made-la-2020-version