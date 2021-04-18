HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – On Sunday, the City of Huntington Beach held what officials referred to as a ‘CommUnity Pop-up Picnic” in Thomas Ridley Park, as way to promote diversity. The event, according to the mayor, was in direct response to last weekend’s White Lives Matter rally that cast the city in a negative light.ACM Awards 2021: Full List Of Winners And Nominees
"We have over 4 million visitors that come to Huntington Beach each year. We're a welcoming community. We're Surf City. We love having people come to our home," Mayor Kim Carr told CBSLA. "I just feel, based on the negative coverage that our city has been receiving, it's really not indicative of the people who live here."
The event featured live musical performances, food trucks, family activities and booths hosted by local nonprofit organizations.
The White Lives Matter rally, which was supposed to take place on Sunday April 11, drew a large crowd of counter-protestors and never really materialized. Leading up to that weekend, however, officials in Huntington Beach were aware of white supremacist flyers being posted in the city and other nearby beach communities.