LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Sunday to avoid a sweep in the first series of the year between the NL West rivals.

Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer handed off a 2-1 lead to Los Angeles’ bullpen after six innings in tight duel with another Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell.

Eric Hosmer doubled in the tying run in the seventh off Brusdar Graterol, then delivered the decisive blow in the eighth. San Diego scored three unearned runs in the inning stemming from shortstop Corey Seager’s throwing error. Hosmer’s sharp single made it 3-2, and Tommy Pham followed with a two-run double into the left-field corner.

In four previous career starts versus the Padres, Bauer was 0-4 with a 5.06 ERA. Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young winner with Cincinnati, was effective his entire outing, pounding his chest twice after striking out Fernando Tatis Jr. on a 3-2 fastball to end the sixth and finish his day. Bauer gave up one earned run and three hits while striking out seven.

Graterol, activated on Sunday from the 10-day injured list, faced the Padres in the seventh and gave up a single, double and walk in five batters in two-thirds of an inning. Hosmer’s opposite-field double off the left-field foul line scored Manny Machado.

In the second inning, Will Smith singled and Chris Taylor smashed an estimated 443-foot, two-run homer to left-center on a 95 mph fastball from Snell to give the Dodgers a 2-0 edge.

The Padres trailed only 2-1 after Jake Cronenworth hit a knuckle curve from Bauer for a solo homer in the fourth.

Graterol pitched for the first time since his celebration on the mound in last year’s NL Division Series after teammate Cody Bellinger’s sensational catch robbing Tatis of a home run in Game 2. Graterol’s antics angered the Padres and led to a heated confrontation between the teams.

The Padres and Dodgers will meet 16 more times this season, starting with a set next weekend in Los Angeles.