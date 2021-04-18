LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The government is warning parents and pet owners to stop using the Tread+ by Peloton immediately after one death and dozens of other incidents involving injuries to children and pets.
The warning from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) comes following its release of a video that shows how quickly a rubber ball can get sucked underneath the treadmill. In the clip, a child is seen similarly getting stuck underneath the machine after trying to obtain the ball.READ MORE: Shooting In Pomona Claims Life Of Minor; Probe Underway
The CPSC issued an urgent warning to users of the device to stop after it became aware of 39 accidents, 23 of which involved children, and one involving a pet. In March, the company’s CEO said a child died in one case.
But Peloton is pushing back. It has called the warning inaccurate and misleading. In a statement, the company said in part:READ MORE: Fauci Expects Decision On Whether To Resume Johnson & Johnson Vaccine By Friday
“Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, products, and pets away from the Tread+ at all times.”
“There is only so much too you can do as a parent,” said Craig D’Angelo, a parent. “Sometimes, things happen.” Alwyn Raquel, another parent, said, “Now, seeing that, there are lots of dangers in the home that you got to really watch out for.”MORE NEWS: 3 Men Wounded In Overnight Shooting At Rudy's LA Bar In East LA
The CPSC says, if owners must use their Peloton treadmills, they should do so in a locked room away from children and pets. The agency also recommends unplugging the device when it is not in use.