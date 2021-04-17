BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has been around for a while. Long enough that if his football career were a real live person, they could now enjoy a beer — or some avocado tequila — together.

Tom Brady celebrated the 21st anniversary of being drafted by the Patriots with a dad joke on Twitter. It’s a pretty good one too, as far as dad jokes go.

Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer https://t.co/TzG24x0Vgo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2021

Noe one really knew that the NFL and the Patriots franchise were about to change forever 21 years ago, when New England took Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft — 199th overall. It took Brady a year to take over for the Patriots, but once he got in, he never looked back. And though Brady’s playing days may be over in New England, he left a legacy of six Super Bowl titles, something that will never be matched.

It’s fitting that Brady’s anniversary also happens to fall on Bill Belichick’s birthday. Interesting too is that Brady wished his draft day a happy birthday, but not his former head coach.