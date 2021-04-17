HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Protestors marched down the center of Hollywood Boulevard Saturday night, blocking traffic. The march has so far been peaceful, but police cruisers and officers, some in riot gear, are moving into the area.

The march is in response to two recent high profile police shootings of Duante Wright and Adam Toledo, both men of color.

A group of several dozen protestors gathered at the corner of Sunset and Vine and created a candlelight memorial for the two men.

This is an anti-police brutality vigil where the anger and tension of last summer’s protests against police violence has been renewed by the latest shootings.

“I felt like maybe there would be some momentum and we would move somewhere. And the reforms that people were pressing…would actually be taken seriously rather than we just see the same b******t and nothing actually change,” Rose Lenehan, a protestor, told CBSLA’s Laurie Perez at the scene.

Another person attending the march, Angela Hall, said that it’s going to take time, but this is the generation that’s going to become lawmakers and judges and police officers.

“There will be a time when we don’t have to deal with this. We just have to keep making our voice heard,” Hall said.

This is a developing story with the KCAL Sky 9 chopper covering the scene. Check back for details.