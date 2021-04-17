LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Baird scored in the 61st minute, and LAFC sent expansion Austin FC to a 2-0 defeat Saturday in the inaugural match for MLS’ 27th team.
Jose Cifuentes added a goal into an open net in the 91st minute for LAFC, which improved to 4-0-0 in season openers. LAFC won despite playing without its two best players: top goal scorer Diego Rossi has a hamstring strain, and former league MVP Carlos Vela left with an injury after only 20 minutes.
LAFC went ahead when Baird — a Southern California native acquired from Real Salt Lake in January — celebrated his debut by firing a low shot into the corner off a pass from Danny Musovski.
Pablo Sisniega made two outstanding saves on shots by Austin's Jon Gallagher in the closing minutes, including a reflex stop in the 90th minute that eventually turned into a goal at the other end when Kwadwo Opoku took the ball from two Austin defenders and fed Cifuentes.
