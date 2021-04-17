INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – LA Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Inglewood, on the 5400 block of West 117th Street. The call came in about 7:30 p.m. this evening and reports are that an adult male died at the scene. It is unclear whether the deceased male was a part of the shooting.Protesters March Down Hollywood Boulevard Saturday, Demanding Justice For The Police Killings Of
Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is encouraged to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.