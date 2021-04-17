COMPTON (CBSLA) – Family members, friends and supporters marched on Saturday to bring attention to the death of 18-year-old Aisha Mireles, who was found dead near a bridge in Compton last month.Protesters March Down Hollywood Boulevard Saturday, Demanding Justice For The Police Killings Of Duante Wright and Adam Toledo
Natalie Mireles, Aisha's mother, told CBSLA that detectives conducted what she called an "unprofessional investigation," that ruled the young woman's death was suicide. Aisha's mother claims that detectives never interviewed her or her family and failed to gather evidence at the bridge where her daughter's body was discovered.
“She wants to let everybody know that her daughter did not commit suicide,” Rosie Cejudo, a Brown Beret National Party Organizer, said. “This is not true. The investigators have not investigated thoroughly and this is a problem.”
The department has now told Natalie Mireles that they're going to take another look at the case.