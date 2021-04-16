LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In response to numerous complaints, a homeless encampment was removed from an oceanfront handball court in Venice this week.
Handball players had complained that the homeless camp had taken over their courts, located in the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk.READ MORE: At Least 8 Killed In Mass Shooting At FedEx Facility In Indianapolis
The players presented a petition to the city with more than 2,000 signatures demanding that the courts be cleared.
The city of Los Angeles consented. On Thursday, city crews fenced off the area and began to clean the courts.READ MORE: Estranged Husband Arrested In Woman's Stabbing Death At Santa Clarita Home
The homeless crisis has grown into a major issue for the city of L.A. over the past few years, a situation which has been heightened by the struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
In late March, dozens of people were arrested during protests against the removal of a large-scale homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake and the park’s indefinite closure to clean up an estimated $500,000 in damage.
This week, residents in Reseda expressed their anger over a community of about 50 tiny homes which are being built in their neighborhood to house the homeless.MORE NEWS: Mountain Biker Rescued After Falling Into Canyon At Mt. Wilson
Earlier this month, an L.A. city councilman asked the city to examine whether it can install temporary housing for the homeless in several coastal communities, including Pacific Palisades and Venice. Nearly 15,000 people have signed a petition opposing the idea.