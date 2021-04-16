LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With vaccination eligibility now opened up to everyone 16 years and older, teenagers are being urged to not miss their shot.
Assemblyman Miguel Santiago kicked off a campaign Friday to encourage young people to get vaccinated, and followed his own advice by getting a shot himself at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights. He cheered and clapped as soon as the nurse put a bandage over the injection site.
"The only way to beat this pandemic is to get folks vaccinated, and it is absolutely important that our young people get vaccinated," Santiago said.
Two teenage girls were also on hand to get their shots at the event.
White Memorial says its vaccine clinic will be transformed into a FEMA mass vaccination site next Wednesday, capable of giving more than 5,000 shots a day.