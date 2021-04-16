COMPTON (CBSLA) – On Friday, Sheriff’s deputies peacefully arrested a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon after a standoff that lasted more than seven hours.
At 11:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of an armed man barricaded in a residence located in the 400 block of South Cliveden Avenue, near Compton/Woodley Airport. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said crisis negotiators and personnel from the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau were dispatched to make contact with the man.
A statement by LASD says, “After several hours and many verbal attempts by Compton Sheriff’s Station deputies…SEB was able to safely contact the suspect.
The suspect was arrested at 6:10 p.m. At this time, Sheriff’s officials have not released any further information.