LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new studio apartment building in the heart of Skid Row helping to get unhoused residents off the streets celebrated its grand opening Friday with a virtual event.
FLOR 401 Lofts, located at the corner of 7th and Wall streets in downtown Los Angeles, is a 98-unit community providing homes and supportive services to formerly unhoused individuals, including veterans.READ MORE: Nurses Get Into Physical Altercation, Temporarily Shutting Down Vaccination Clinic In Beaumont
“It feels good to live here and feel accepted and it feels good to be liked by others that are in the surrounding here,” one resident said. “I’ve made a lot of improvement since I’ve actually been here.”READ MORE: 'A Little Las Vegas': West Hollywood Residents Say New Digital Billboard On Sunset Strip Lights Up Their Homes Around The Clock
Each 380-square-foot studio includes a private kitchen and an accessible bathroom. The community offers residents a lofted courtyard and a community garden. The building also features a community room, computer stations, a yoga room, group meeting room laundry facilities and bike storage.
Residents will also have access to on-site case management that responds to the individual needs of each resident, including physical health, mental health, life skills and connection with additional services.MORE NEWS: Japanese American National Museum Reopens In Little Tokyo
FLOR 401 Lofts is the first of three HHH-funded permanent supportive housing communities the Skid Row Housing Trust will open this year.