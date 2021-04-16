LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Arts and live music are returning Orange County this year, where the Pageant of the Masters and Newport Beach Jazz Festival are planning their post-pandemic return.

With new cases of COVID-19 down, along with hospitalizations and deaths, conditions have improved to the point that event organizers are moving forward on some of Orange County’s favorite outdoor events.

One of those events is the Pageant of the Masters, famous for its one-of-a-kind tableaux vivants or “living pictures.” This summer’s production of “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories” will run from July 7 through Sept. 3, but tickets for the general public go on sale on May 3.

“We are thrilled to reconnect our community with live performances of the Pageant of the Masters and with our exhibiting artists this summer,” David Perry, president of the Festival of Arts, said in a statement. “It has been a very challenging year for everyone – especially the arts community – and we are overjoyed and feel blessed to have arrived at this moment.”

The accompanying Festival of Fine Arts Show will open on July 5.

In October, the Newport Beach Jazz Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary for three days. The festival was forced to postpone its anniversary last year due to the pandemic. Confirmed performers include Anthony Hamilton, Tower of Power, Sheila E., Lalah Hathaway, Damien Escobar, Rick Braun + Richard Elliot, and Mindi Abair. Tickets starting at $85 are already on sale at HyattConcerts.com, and organizers say tickets purchased for the 2020 festival have been automatically transferred to the October 2021 weekend.

Organizers of both events say they are working with public health officials on protocols to keep their guests, workers and artists safe. Orange County is currently in the state’s orange tier of reopening, indicating moderate spread of the virus, but if conditions continue their downward trend, the tiered reopening guidelines may be thrown out altogether on June 15, allowing both events to operate at full capacity.