LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Performances of the five Academy Award nominees for best original song — normally a staple of Oscar night — will be included this year in a 90-minute pre-ceremony telecast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday.
The performances will be part of a pre-Oscars ceremony called "Oscars: Into the Spotlight," a show highlighting the "nominees' journey to Hollywood's biggest night."
The pre-show will be hosted by actor Lil Rey Howery and actress Ariana DeBose.
Four of the night’s songs will be recorded at the Dolby Family Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Meanwhile, the fifth nominee — "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," performed by Molly Sanden, will be recorded in Husavik, Iceland.
H.E.R. will perform her nominated song “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Celeste and Daniel Pemberton will perform “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” while Leslie Odom Jr. will perform “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” and Diane Warren and Laura Pausini will perform “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se).”
The performance telecast will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time before the Oscar ceremony starts at 5 p.m.
This year’s Oscars will be followed by another telecast titled “Oscars: After Dark” hosted by actors Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells.
The Feb. 25 ceremony will be held primarily from Union Station with elements being telecasted from the award show's usual home, the Dolby Theater.
