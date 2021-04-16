BEAUMONT (CBSLA) — A fight between two frontline workers temporarily shut down a coronavirus vaccination clinic in Beaumont on Friday, county officials said.
The incident happened at the Albert A. Chatigny Senior Community Recreation Center at 1310 Oak Valley Parkway.
Shane Reichardt, who is Riverside County’s emergency management department spokesman, only identified the health professionals as two female nurses.
No vaccines or equipment was damaged, according to Reichardt.
A different team of healthcare workers will resume the coronavirus clinic on Monday, Reichardt said.