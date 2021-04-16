LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD is mourning Sgt. Anthony White, who died Thursday night from complications of COVID-19.
White, who joined the department in 1990, was most recently assigned to the Transit Services Division. He is the latest LAPD officer to have died after a battle with the virus.
The LAPD has lost three officers to the virus in the first four months of this year. However, Chief Michel Moore has said that nearly 6,000 members of the LAPD have gotten their first shot, and nearly 4,000 are fully vaccinated.
New cases, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped in California, while vaccinations opened up this week to everyone 16 years and older. However, public health officials say people should still remain vigilant and continue wearing masks and follow social distancing guidelines, especially with several variants in circulation throughout the state.