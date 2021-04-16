LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday that its Junior Lake Lifeguard program will re-open this summer after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
EXCITING NEWS! 🚨 #LACountyParks is reopening the Junior Lake Lifeguards program for Summer 2021! The program offers a wide range of co-ed activities for kids ages 9-17. 💦 Registration for upcoming tryouts begins tomorrow. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/FTLEri6duyREAD MORE: Pageant Of The Masters, Newport Beach Jazz Festival Announce 2021 Dates
— Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (@lacountyparks) April 16, 2021
Instructors and students will be required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face coverings required at all times except during swimming or when eating and drinking.
They must also practice social distancing and undergo daily health and temperature screenings. Smaller class sizes will be required to ensure the health and safety of staff and participants, officials said.
“The Junior Lake Lifeguard program provides an opportunity like no other for youth to get outside again, partake in water activities and learn crucial life-saving skills,” said Norma E. Garcia-Gonzalez, director of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation.READ MORE: 2 Long Beach Grocery Stores Shutting Down Saturday Over Hero Pay Law
“Our incredible trained staff will ensure youth participants gain unique experiences and essential water safety knowledge that can be used throughout their lives, whether in situations helping others or in their careers as lifeguards.”
The summer program, offered at Castaic Lake Recreation Area, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area, teaches lifesaving skills and water safety to youth between the ages of 9 and 17.
Children perform activities including first-aid, CPR and rescue skills with paddleboards in a calm freshwater environment without waves or strong current, officials said.
Youth participants are required to try out for the program, with pre-registration required at reservations.lacounty.gov.
Three two-week sessions — June 21 to July 1, July 12 to July 22, and July 26 to Aug. 5 — will be held this summer to accommodate the smaller class sizes, officials said.MORE NEWS: LAPD Sgt. Anthony White Dies From Complications Of COVID-19
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)