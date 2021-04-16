IRVINE (CBSLA) — The residents of an Orange County senior living community put on a big show of gratitude to its first responders.
The seniors living at Woodbridge Terrace in Irvine put on a drive-thru thank you event for their firefighters and police officers, and treated them to a free breakfast. The facility’s residents say first responders deserved the appreciation because they put their lives on the line every day.
“I have so much admiration and respect for these first responders, and you never find a venue, but this is perfect for me, because I made sure they came out real early at 8 o’clock, because I didn’t want to miss this, nothing about it,” Mimi Poliner said.
Residents drew up signs of thanks and displayed them from their seats at the drive-thru event, while bagels, coffee, doughnuts and more were handed out to the first responders.