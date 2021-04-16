ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Honda Center will welcome back fans tonight for the first time in more than a year.
The Anaheim arena opens Friday night, just in time for Ducks fans to take in the last five games of the season. The Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m.
To get in, fans must wear masks, and neck gaiters and face coverings made of mesh or that include valves are prohibited. They will also not be allowed to bring bags or purses inside. Food and drinks will not be available for purchase inside the Honda Center, and ticket holders may only purchase water or soda in a designated area outside the Honda Center for an hour before the game starts through the end of the second intermission.
Attendance at the Honda Center is limited to 10 percent of capacity, and season ticket holders will get priority to attend games.