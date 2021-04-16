LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Broad announced plans Friday to publicly reopen to visitors on May 26 after being closed for more than a year.
The museum also announced it will provide early access to healthcare workers and community organizers "who have worked tirelessly to keep Los Angeles safe and have served our local community and nation-at-large."
They are welcome to visit the museum during two preview weekends, on May 13 to 16 and May 20 to 23.
Staff of local institutions and organizations invited will include Keck Medicine of USC as part of their Care for the Caregiver program, Chrysalis, Homeboy Industries, Hyde Park Library, LA Public Library Children’s Literature Dept, 826LA, A New Way of Life, Extraordinary Families, School on Wheels, Las Fotos Project, among others.
Founding Director Joanne Heyler said, "Experiencing art in person offers unique healing, joy, and insights that we hope can play a meaningful role in collective recovery. We cannot wait to welcome back our community to The Broad's galleries, safely, after the long and unprecedented closure of the past 14 months."
Per state and local guidance, new health and safety protocols will be in place including advanced online ticket reservations, reduced 50% capacity inside the museum, mandatory symptom screening and temperature checks, and the wearing of face coverings.
Due to health and safety protocols, the Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Rooms will remain temporarily closed.
During its initial reopening phase, the museum will be open Wednesday through Friday from 11 am to 5 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.
Tickets for the general public will be released beginning May 12 at 10:00 am.