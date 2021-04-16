LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 31-year-old man who left a rehabilitation facility for offenders without authorization Wednesday has been found, authorities said Friday.
Jaime Clara walked away from a community reentry program facility for men in Los Angeles at about 11:45 a.m., according to a release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. An emergency search was launched, but Clara was not found.READ MORE: Nurses Get Into Physical Altercation, Temporarily Shutting Down Vaccination Clinic In Beaumont
Clara was remanded to CDCR from Los Angeles County last February after being sentenced to four years for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in traumatic condition, according to authorities.
He arrived at the reentry program on March 18 and was scheduled to be released from custody June 17, 2022. The program is voluntarily attended by male offenders who have about one year left on their sentence, and gives them access to community-based rehabilitative services.READ MORE: 'A Little Las Vegas': West Hollywood Residents Say New Digital Billboard On Sunset Strip Lights Up Their Homes Around The Clock
Clara is described as 5-foot-8 inches tall and weighing 265 pounds. He has several tattoos on his face.
Anyone with information about Clara’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.MORE NEWS: Permanent Supportive Housing Building In Skid Row Celebrates Grand Opening With Virtual Event
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)