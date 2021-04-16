LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An armed robbery suspect disguised in a bandana and letterman-style jacket in the heart of West Hollywood got away and now authorities are asking the community to be on the lookout.
This latest incident, among a string of similar crimes, happened near Larrabee Street and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.
The victims were able to record the encounter and the video is now being shared with hopes of tracking down the unknown robber.
With a gun in hand, the masked suspect robbed a group of people in an alley Saturday night just steps away from the L.A. County sheriff’s station.
Sheriff’s deputies say the thief escaped with a designer purse and may have had a car waiting for him.
An LASD helicopter was dispatched at the time to search for the suspect, but couldn’t find him.
There at least three security cameras in the alley that would’ve caught the whole thing on camera, but deputies say since the business is closed down during the pandemic, the cameras weren’t on.
This incident comes on the heels of other high-profile incidents on L.A.’s Westside, including last month when a woman was hurt during an armed robbery at a Beverly Hills restaurant and when robbers were targeting people wearing high-end watches in the Fairfax District.
Anyone with information about the suspect or crime is asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at 213-229-1700.