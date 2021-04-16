LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An attorney for Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald says that allegations that the star defensive lineman assaulted a man at a Pittsburgh club last weekend are false.
Attorney Casey White told CBS affiliate KDKA-TV Friday that he obtained surveillance video of the incident, which he says “clearly shows” that the 29-year-old Donald “did not touch” the alleged victim, DeVincent Spriggs.
White says it was the 26-year-old Spriggs who initiated the incident by trying to attack Donald with a beer bottle.
“Late last (Thursday) night, we got surveillance video that clearly shows that Aaron Donald did not touch Mr. Spriggs,” White told. “In fact, Mr. Spriggs attempted to assault Mr. Donald with a bottle. Swung a bottle at his head, grazed the top of Aaron’s head, and at that point in time, other patrons at the party came out onto the street and held Aaron back, and other people came to his defense.”
Pittsburgh police told KDKA that the surveillance video corroborates White’s description of the events.
White goes as far as to say the video shows Donald breaking up a fight when people rushed to Donald’s defense after he was purportedly attacked by Spriggs.
“Aaron is the one who actually broke up the fight,” White said. “He’s the one that pulled people off of Mr. Spriggs.”
The situation transpired in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 11 at an after-hours club on Pittsburgh’s Southside.
Spriggs’ attorney showed KDKA a photo of Spriggs’ facial injuries Wednesday. Spriggs also filed a police report.