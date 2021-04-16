(CBSLA) – Country music’s biggest stars will come together again on Sunday for the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. You can watch the show on Sunday, April 18th at 8pm PT on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.

Hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton, this year’s show will once again broadcast from Nashville with performances coming from three historic venues – The Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry.

What You Need To Know:

When Will The 2021 ACM Awards Air? Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 8pm PT (Tape Delayed).

How Can I Watch? You can watch the ACM Awards here in Los Angeles on CBS2. You can also watch live on the CBS App by signing in with your TV provider and streaming your local CBS station live or anytime on-demand. Just download the app on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon.

Or, you can sign up for Paramount+, which is currently available online at ParamountPlus.com and on mobile devices via the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android.

Who Is Nominated? Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the way this year coming into the night with six nominations a piece and Miranda Lambert trails just behind with five. Click here for the full list of nominees.

Who Is Performing? This year’s ACMs will feature a large array of performances including musical numbers by artists from all over including Taylor Swift, John Legend, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and co-host Keith Urban himself.

Artists slated to perform include:

– Kelsea Ballerini

– Dierks Bentley

– Lee Brice

– Brothers Osborne

– Kane Brown

– Kenny Chesney

– Eric Church

– Luke Combs

– Dan + Shay

– Mickey Guyton

– Ryan Hurd

– Jack Ingram

– Alan Jackson

– Elle King

– Miranda Lambert

– Little Big Town

– Ashley McBryde

– Maren Morris

– Carly Pearce

– Jon Randall

– Thomas Rhett

– Blake Shelton

– Chris Stapleton

– The War and Treaty

– Keith Urban

– Carrie Underwood

– Cece Winans

– Chris Young

