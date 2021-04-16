LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Two grocery stores in Long Beach will officially shutter Saturday in response to a controversial city law which requires that grocery workers receive an extra $4 per hour during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kroger announced back in February that it was closing the two stores — a Food 4 Less at 2185 E. South St. on and a Ralph’s on at 3380 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal — directly in response to the passage of the new law.
In December, the Long Beach City Council passed an ordinance that requires grocers with at least 300 employees nationwide to provide their employees with an extra $4 per hour in hazard pay for at least the next 120 days.
Kroger maintained that he extra cost of temporary hazard made make it impossible for them to operate what they called “underperforming stores.” They offered all their employees transfers.
Meanwhile, Kroger last month also announced plans to close another three stores in the city of Los Angeles, which passed its own $5 per hour hero pay mandate in early March.
Other cities which have approved similar hero pay laws including Long Beach, Montebello Irvine, and Coachella.