LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The popular Universal Studios Hollywood theme park is welcoming back visitors for the first time since it shuttered in March of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, the popular theme park is reopening with a special preview day to annual and season pass holders. On Friday, it will fully reopen to the public. However, tickets were already sold out through Sunday.
With Los Angeles County in the orange tier of the state’s reopening blueprint, capacity at the park is limited to 25%.
Only California residents are allowed to purchase tickets and visitors are required make reservations in advance.
The park will be unveiling its new ride, “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash.” Universal Studios said that some of its rides and shows will remain closed, however, due to coronavirus health protocols.
Tickets range in price from $99 on weekdays to $124 on weekends. All guests must wear masks and undergo temperature checks.
In mid-March, Universal Studios partially reopened its park, but in a very limited format. With the “Taste of Universal” experience, all the park’s eateries and shops reopened on weekends, but the rides, shows and attractions remained shuttered.
Universal CityWalk reopened its stores last June.
Disneyland, meanwhile, has announced that it will reopen on April 30. Tickets go on sale Thursday.